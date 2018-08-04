Madison Co. BOC to meet Aug. 6

Madison County commissioners will hold two meetings Monday, Aug. 6 in the county government complex.
They’ll met at 5:30 p.m. to hold a public hearing on the 2019 budget and receive public input.
The group will then hold its regular meeting in the same room at 6 p.m.
Agenda items for the regular meeting include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors.
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on rezone matters, special use permits, etc. (Linda Fortson and Lamar Hughston)
•Dominick Dove is requesting to rezone his 5.77-acre property from A-2 to R-1. He would like to subdivide the three homes on the property. The property is located on Map 45 Parcel 78 on Jack Sharp Road in District 5.
•Paul Simmons is requesting to rezone his 5.0 acre property from A-1 to R-R. The property is located on
Map 80 Parcel 85 on Hwy. 191 in District 4.
•Jay Pridgen is representing Capital Resource Management LLC. He is requesting to rezone 74.656 acres from A2 to R1 for Phase Six of Spratlin Mill Subdivision. The property is located on Map 32 Parcel 62 in District 3.
•Any new zoning amendments.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on the agenda item.
•Consider property and casualty insurance policy. (Dan Horne)
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
