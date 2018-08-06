A woman on Garnett Ward Road reported that her estranged husband and his girlfriend have been hacking into her account and controlling her phone.
She also stated that they have been “using the wi-fi connection against her” and that she had a found a way to look in on them via wi-fi. She also said the girlfriend has been sending her videos with sexual content between the girlfriend and her husband on them. She was advised to seek assistance from the magistrate office.
In another incident investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office recently, a trailer with lawn equipment was reportedly stolen from a residence on Waggoner’s Grove Church Road. The victim said it was the third theft there so far this year. She said she put up a trail camera, but it wasn’t in the proper location to view the trailer’s location. The trailer reportedly held a Hustler zero turn mower, a Stihl trimmer and two Stihl weed eaters.
Woman says ex-husband, his girlfriend hacking her phone
