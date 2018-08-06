'David' Bond (08-04-18)

FOLEY, ALA. - On Saturday, August, 4, 2018, Roger "David" Bond, husband, father, brother, and PaPaw, passed away after a long and valiant fight with Merkel Cell Cancer.
David, a resident of Foley, Ala., formerly of 96, South Carolina, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, while in the comfort of his home and surrounded by the love and fellowship of his wife, children, and grandchildren at the age of 71 years old. David was born in Milledgeville, Ga., to son of the late Ned James Bond and Mildred Austin Bond of Winder, Ga., on September 17, 1946. He graduated from Winder-Barrow High School and attended the University of Georgia. Mr. Bond devoted 34 years of service to CSX Railroad, where he was employed as an Assistant Division Engineer assigned to various locations to include Atlanta, Ga., Troy, Ala., Tampa, Fla., and Mobile, Ala. David continued to contribute to the railroad after his retirement, where he worked as a consultant for various engineering firms.
Mr. Bond enjoyed spending time with family, bass fishing, collecting coins, working in the yard each weekend, BBQ competitions with the Blind Swine BBQ Team of Greenwood, S.C., and was passionate about watching his beloved Georgia Bulldogs play "Between the Hedges" every Saturday each fall.
David is survived by and will forever be remembered by his beloved wife of 47 years, Patricia Bragg Bond; his precious children and their spouses, Patrick David Bond (Kim), Montgomery, Ala., Matthew James Bond (Emily), Hampton, Va., Davida Gail Bankston (Casey), Elberta, Ala.; and his eight loving grandchildren, Caleb Scott Bankston, Hannah Elizabeth Bond, Savannah Grace Bond-McClaskey (Gavin), Ashlyn Rose Bankston, Brooke Mattison Bond, Patrick David Bond Jr., Evelyn Mikell Bond, and Wyatt James Bond. David will also be lovingly remembered by his sister, Dorothy Swords, Winder, Ga., and the numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and CSX co-workers.
David was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Norris, Winder.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8, until 2 p.m. at the Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, 2551 South McKenzie Street, Foley, AL, 36535, to celebrate the life of David. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Mr. David Pettry officiating. Interment will follow in the family plot at the Pine Rest Cemetery, 16541 US-98, Foley, AL., 36535, immediately following the service.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude and thanks to Comfort Care Hospice for the wonderful amount of help and care given to David throughout this entire process. If desired, friends may send their condolences to http://www.wolfefuneralhomes.com/obituary/david-bond.
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Foley, Ala., is in charge of arrangements.
