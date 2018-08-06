HOSCHTON - John Welcome Tibbedeaux, 79, formerly of Sacramento, Calif., passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
He was a Vietnam Veteran and retired in 1978 after 22 years of service in the United States Army earning the rank of Sergeant First Class. After the military he worked in electronics maintaining Microfiche data processing machines. Soon after starting this new job he met a young production manager and two years later they married and shared 38 glorious years together. He loved wood working, boating, spending time with his family and during those final months his sister-in-law Nancey's Cinnamon Raisin Toast which she made him every morning. He enjoyed golfing, especially at Pine Hills Golf Association in Winder.
Survivors include his wife, Bertie Tibbedeaux; sons, Adam Davidson and wife Kim, Lawrenceville, Johnathan Tibbedeaux and wife Abby, Lawrenceville; daughters, Robin Perez and husband Gilbert, Lawrenceville, Melody Proctor and husband Rusty, Macon; sister, Nance Hauschildt, Sacramento, Calif.; grandchildren, Aaron, Jacob, Jackie, Jesse, Lauren and Christian; great grandchildren, Emi and Keane; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 18, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 20, at Georgia National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or https://www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
John Tibbedeaux (07-31-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry