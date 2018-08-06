Judy Vaughn (08-05-18)

Monday, August 6. 2018
COMMERCE - Judy Vaughn, 68, died Sunday, August 5, 2018, at her residence.

Ms. Vaughn was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Frank and Eurilla LeCroy Vaughn. She was a telephone operator.

Survivors include her daughters, Dana Cotton (Sam), Commerce, and Jennifer Allen, Duluth; and two grandchildren, John Allen and Kamden Cotton.

Graveside services were held Monday, August 6, from Grey Hill Cemetery.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
