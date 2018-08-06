Thomas Snow (08-04-18)

Thomas John Snow, 72, died August 4, 2018.

A native of Kalamazoo, Mich., he was a resident of this area for the last ten years. He was the son of the late Mike and Phoebe Snow and was the widower of Sandra Westberry Snow. Mr. Snow was a retired diesel mechanic and a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Snow will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle.

Survivors include two children, Marjorie Jean Snow, Danielsville, and Brian Miller, Michigan; five grandchildren, Alesha Criswell, Aaran Criswell, Montaga Maddux, Allen Criswell and Jalani Reynolds; two great-grandchildren, Anniston Criswell and Carl Criswell; and many nieces and nephews.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
