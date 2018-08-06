WINDER - Lucille Etheridge, 85, went home July 31, 2018, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Winder on April 7, 1933, the daughter of the late Hubert and Nolia Hardegree Wood. Mrs. Etheridge was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church and attended the W.Y. Smith Sunday School Class. Prior to retirement, she served as a nurse at Russell Nursing Home.
Survivors include her husband, John D. Etheridge; children, Cindy Gilstrap, Mike and Carla Etheridge, all of Winder; grandchildren, James (Amanda Tedrow) Gilstrap, Michael (Melissa) Etheridge, Jesse (Lucy) and Etheridge and Jake (Shea) Etheridge; great-grandchildren, Carson Etheridge, Kaleigh Etheridge, Sarah Etheridge; step-granddaughter, Lauren Williams, Step-great-granddaughter, Rylin Richmond.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 3, at 2 p.m., from the Winder First United Methodist Church with the Revs. Calvin Haney and Larry Rary officiating. Interment was in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Lucille Etheridge (07-31-18)
