Bryant Widener (08-04-18)

Monday, August 6. 2018
WINDER - Bryant Widener, 55, passed away August 4, 2018, at his residence.

A native of Daytona, Beach, Fla., he was the son of the late Dick and Cecelia Widener. Mr. Widener was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Hambrick. He had resided here since 1996, and was an electrician employed by Luca Electric.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy Widener; children, Matthew (Katy) Widener, Bethlehem and Michael Widener, Winder; grandchildren, Grace Widener, Makenna Downs, and Jason Downs, all of Bethlehem; brother, Marshall Widener, Ft. Pierce, Fla.; sister, Shelia (Jonathan) Hutchinson, Deland, Fla.; and a number of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 9, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
