'Duck' Hayes (08-05-18)

Eugene "Duck" Hayes, 85, died August 5, 2018.
A native of the Athens area, he was the son of the late Oda Hiram Hayes and Ola Blanche Toney Hayes and was preceded in death by his sister, Olivia Wills.
Mr. Hayes proudly served his country on board the USS Epperson in the United States Navy. He retired from the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department as Battalion Chief, after 33 years of dedicated service. He was a longtime member of the Crossroads Church and enjoyed playing golf and being outdoors.
Survivors include his wife (married May 3, 1964), Elizabeth Martin Hayes; two daughters, Gina (Wil) Seymour, Athens, and Lori (John) Pethel, Colbert; grandchildren, Chandler Pethel and Ben Pethel; and sister-in-law, Frances Williams, Royston.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 8, at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST. Interment will follow with military honors at Oconee Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the services.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
