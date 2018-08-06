'Peanut' Ruis (08-06-18)

JEFFERSON - Joseph Jurell "Peanut" Ruis, 79, entered into rest Monday, August 6, 2018.
Mr. Ruis was born in West Green, Ga., the son of the late Joseph Carroll Ruis and Meniza Grantham Ruis. He was a member of the Church of God Faith, a Veteran of the United States Army Reserves, and was the retired owner of Tile, Incorporated. Mr. Ruis was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Courtney Robinson.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Joyce Lanelda Clark Ruis, Jefferson; daughters, Darlene Clark and her husband Gene, Jefferson, Lynn Shirley and her husband Paul, Clarkesville, and Susan Tuggle-Hansird, Jefferson; two sons, Eric Ruis, Jefferson, and Chris Ruis and his wife Cassie, Jefferson; brothers, Johnny, Doc, Buddy, and Marvin Ruis; sisters, Marie Kinzer, Prissy Burnette, and Charlotte Carter; grandchildren, Lindsey Moore, Mehgan Tuggle, Alex Shirley, Evan Shirley, Madlyn Hansird, Dakota Ruis, Reese Ruis, and Rylee Ruis; and three great-grandchildren, Skyler Grace Robinson, Ansley and Hannah Moore.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 8, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Alex Shirley, Evan Shirley, Derek Ruis, Bootie Howard, Mark Howard, Craig Strickland, and Jeff Tuggle. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Alzheimers Association National Headquarters, 225 North Michigan Avenue 417, Chicago, Il 60601, or to the Cancer Foundation of North East Georgia, 3320 Old Jefferson Road, Athens, Georgia 30607.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
