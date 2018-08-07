Dorothy Mae McDonald (08-02-18)

Tuesday, August 7. 2018
BRASELTON - Dorothy Mae McDonald, 88, passed away Thursday, August 2, 2018.

She loved basketball, bingo and football. Mrs. McDonald was employed for 36 years with the Marine Corps Civil Service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leno McDonald; and daughter, Denise North.

Survivors include her son, Dwight McDonald, California; brother, Nathan Matthis and wife Ernestine, Arizona; son-in-law, Floyd North, Jr.; sister, Betty Townsend; Texas; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

