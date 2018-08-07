With 17 summer games under their belts, it’s no surprise that the Madison County softball team is already in mid-season form. They reiterated that Monday night with a 10-0 victory over 2016 AAA State Champions East Jackson.
Every Madison County batter got a hit in the game. Emily Austin and Lexi Jordan each had two hits, Olivia Montgomery brought in three runners. Ace pitcher Kinley Phillips, JV starter Riley Smith and freshman newcomer Claire Strickland combined for a shutout.
For the rest of the story, see the August 9 edition of the Madison County Journal
SOFTBALL: Madison County steamrolls East Jackson in scrimmage
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry