Carolyn Douthit (08-07-18)

WINDER - Carolyn Douthit, 69, went to be with her Lord on August 7, 2018.
She was born February 8, 1949, in Longview, Wash., the daughter of Charlie and Peggy Blankenship, who preceded her. A former resident of Bryson City, N.C., Mrs. Douthit had resided in Winder since 1984.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Douthit; sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Sheila Douthit, Charlie and Dorie Douthit, all of Winder; grandchildren, Ashley McGee, Wil Douthit, IV, Megan Osuegby, Conner Douthit, Noah Marble and Dylan Marble; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 9, at 11 a.m. at the Pentecost United Methodist Church.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
