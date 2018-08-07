If there were any doubts about how motivated the Madison County softball team is for the 2018 season, those were squashed big time Tuesday night.
The Red Raiders hosted Elbert County of the AA Classification and punished them 8-0 in six innings. Kinley Phillips waved five batters and only allowed three to reach a base as she shutdown the Blue Devil lineup. Emma Strickland finished them off with two strikeouts in the sixth. Olivia Montgomery was perfect on the night with three hits in three at bats with two RBIs and one run.
For the rest of the story, see the August 9 edition of the Madison County Journal
SOTBALL: Red Raiders begin season with a rout of Elbert County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry