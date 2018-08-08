The Madison County volleyball team enters the 2018 season with one simple goal; to make the state playoffs.
But this isn’t like other team’s playoff goals. Because a playoff appearance will be more than just a spot in the 32-team bracket in October for the Red Raiders. Making the playoffs means taking another step towards becoming the program that the players and head coach Kyle Cooper want.
Since 2013, Madison County has made the playoffs every other year with appearances in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Earning a spot this season would form a tradition in Danielsville. The weight of this season isn’t lost on Cooper, who took over the head coaching job in the offseason.
“That would be huge. 2013 was the first time for us to ever make it to state. So, another big step would be going two years in a row,” Cooper said. “That’s something that I talked to the girls about and something that I talked to their parents about. We want to continue to build. And that’s a big word for us this year because we have a really young group. But we want to take what we’ve done in the past and continue to build off of that.”
For the rest of the story, see the August 9 edition of the Madison County Journal
VOLLEYBALL: Red Raiders hope to build on 2017 success
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry