Most schools in Jackson County did better than the state average in failure rates on the spring 2018 Milestones test.
Across the board, the Jefferson City School System had the lowest local failure rates from elementary through high school testing.
The worst local test results came from Foothills Charter School, which had higher failure rates than the state average in every category tested last spring.
At the third grade level, Commerce Elementary School had the best overall results while Maysville Elementary School and South Jackson Elementary School had the worst results. Both MES and SJES had higher failure rates among third graders than the overall state average while CES beat the state average and had the best third grade results in Jackson County.
At the fifth grade level, Jefferson Academy and North Jackson Elementary School had the best local results while SJES and MES had higher failure rates.
See the full story in the Aug. 8 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Schools overall strong on Milestones
