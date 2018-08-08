Volleyball: Experienced Bulldoggs look to navigate daunting schedule

The Winder-Barrow High School volleyball team has finished with at least 30 wins in each of the past four seasons.
Bulldoggs coach David Rows is aware a very rigorous non-area schedule might prevent that this season, but it won’t be from lack of talent, he said.
“This year, we’re going up against some of the very best in the state, like Hebron Christian, Buford and Harrison,” Rows said. “We really don’t have any easy matches, but that was intentional. We want to make sure we’re playing the best volleyball we can against some tough competition, especially in our area (GHSA 8-AAAAAA). If us becoming a better team from facing those tough opponents translates to fewer wins, I’m all for it as long as we’re at our best when it counts.”
On paper, Rows believes the 2018 Bulldoggs have a chance to be as strong as any team he’s had at Winder-Barrow. Coming off a strong summer, the Bulldoggs return all but one starter from a playoff team that finished fourth in the area last season and are a veteran group with five seniors.
“We’ve got some really multi-dimensional players who can play full rotations, and offensively we’re a much better team and a little more diverse,” Rows said.
