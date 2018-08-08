Shuman named interim BCES chief

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners last Thursday approved the appointment of Alan Shuman as interim chief of Barrow County Emergency Services, effective Aug. 11.
Shuman will replace outgoing chief John Skinner, who was hired last week by the Barrow County Board of Education to be the school system’s chief safety and security officer — a new position with a salary of more than $120,000.
Shuman has been with the county seven years and currently serves as deputy chief, a role in which he is responsible for daily operations of fire rescue, E911, the fire marshal’s office and the training division. He was chief state fire marshal from 2000-2011 and worked for the City of Riverdale Fire Department from 1976-2000, working his way up to fire chief.
Also last Thursday, commissioners appointed Penny Clack to serve as director of emergency management. She has been serving as deputy director.
