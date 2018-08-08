Developers of a warehouse project previously denied by the Town of Braselton will try their luck in Jackson County.
Gina Roy, the county’s planning director, confirmed that developers submitted an application for the Josh Pirkle Rd. project on Monday.
Adair Realty and Ackerman previously requested annexation and rezoning in Braselton for 390 acres off Josh Pirkle Rd. to construct four warehouses totaling 2.8 million square feet. That project was denied by the Braselton Town Council in February and faced large opposition from locals, most of whom were Hoschton residents.
Hoschton’s City Council discussed the renewed efforts at its Monday meeting. Mayor Theresa Kenerly said two of her biggest concerns are the buffer requirements and Josh Pirkle Rd.
See the full story in the Aug. 8 issue of The Braselton News.
Rejected warehouse developers eye county
