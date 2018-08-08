Generators for water supply may be bought

Commerce probably will buy two generators for its water operation at its next council meeting, Aug. 20.
City manager James Wascher recommended the city buy two generators at an estimated cost of $450,000 at Monday’s work session.
“Whenever the power goes out, we’re on pins and needles,” Wascher said. If the city runs out of water before power is restored, the city would have to take extraordinary action.
“I do think we need to go ahead and get this done,” Wascher said. He said one would be for the city’s water plant and the other would be backup for the city reservoir.
Wascher said the city had a storm a few weeks ago that knocked out power and it was “within about an hour of being out of water.”
Council member Johnny Eubanks said the city needs a backup power source. “We’re lucky we haven’t had a problem,” he said.
See the full story in the Aug. 8 issue of The Jackson Herald.
