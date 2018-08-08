Finally, a football game: Leopards scrimmage Aquinas on Friday

Last week, the Banks County High School football team was supposed to start its season with a scrimmage game against Towns County. Needless to say that didn’t happen.
However, this Friday night’s scrimmage game vs. Aquinas looks to be on schedule.
“Last week was a little bit of a letdown for us,” head coach Jay Reid said. “We were ready to get rockin’-and-rollin’ on this thing.
“You have a little set back and you have to adjust, and we’ve got a good team coming in here this week.”
Aquinas won a state title back in 2013 and has been to the finals once since then, as well as made a semifinals appearance.
“They have a talented group coming back, but I think our kids are up to it,” Reid said.
Teams weren’t allowed to go into pads until last Wednesday. Some of them had scrimmage games the next day or two days later. For the Leopards, it will be over a week between going in pads and having their first action of the season.
“We were able to get into a padded camp this summer, which was big for us,” Reid explained, “and I felt like we were ready to see some other competition.
“When you look at having minimal time in pads, it’s never going to be as good as it is weeks two and three. With us, I feel like it was very important for us to get something on film and see our kids play.”
