FOOTBALL: Dragons heading out of state for Thurs. scrimmage

Before Jefferson tackles a 10-game slate of mostly Northeast Georgia foes, it will head to the Palmetto State for a preseason tune-up.
Jefferson will scrimmage Walhalla (South Carolina) High School on the road Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The Razorbacks went 9-3 a year ago and averaged 31 points per game.
“We’re excited to see where we stand and how we compete against a team that returns a lot of starters off a 9-3 team,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “It will be a good opportunity.”
Cathcart, who is from upstate South Carolina, is acquainted with members of Walhalla staff, one of which was a high school teammate and one of his closest friends. Those coaching ties, the quality of competition and the relative closeness of Walhalla — the trip is just over an hour from Jefferson — led to Cathcart scheduling the South Carolina opponent.
“Hopefully it will be a good experience for everybody,” Cathcart said. “It’s not a long drive.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
