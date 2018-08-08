Coach Brandon Worley is just as eager to get a look at his reserve players during this week’s scrimmage as he is the starters.
Jackson County will host North Oconee Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in a preseason matchup. A look at the bench players will give Worley an indication of the depth he can expect from this year’s team.
“I think we kind of know who the starters are at this point,” Worley said. “But I’d like to evaluate the guys behind them and see what kind of depth we have … just kind of take a look at the whole team in general.”
First-string jobs right now are mostly set, though not in stone.
“Not to say that (a change) wouldn’t happen if somebody right now we think is second beat somebody out or show that they are better,” Worley said.
Jackson County, 5-6 last year, will scrimmage against a Class AAAA North Oconee team that went 1-9 a year ago but nearly upset a nine-win Winder-Barrow team.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Worley curious to see how Panther back-ups perform
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry