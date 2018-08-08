There’s no reason a young team can’t be a formidable team, and that’s how Jefferson is viewing the upcoming volleyball season.
The Dragons return just three seniors to this year’s lineup, but coach Brittani Lawrence hopes a stockpile of young talent can overcome an overall lack of experience. The third-year coach said she’ll carry 14 players on the varsity roster for the first time.
“I’ve never coached a team with 14 before,” Lawrence said. “The reason why I pulled 14 instead of the traditional 10 or 12 is because of their talent. They are all fighting to be the best they can be. Their team chemistry is unstoppable.”
The team, which opens the season today (Wednesday) at Winder-Barrow, has been at work since the end of June. Lawrence, who guided Jefferson to 24 wins last year after 32 victories in 2016, said the key for her young charges is to become acclimated with the speed and unpredictability of varsity action.
“They have to be ready to expect the unexpected,” Lawrence said. “This is a game at a very fast pace, and if they’re not ready to expect the unexpected, then the game is over.”
The team’s three seniors — Morgan Tetzlaff, Hannah Faith Watson and Bree Bingham — have lent a helping hand in transitioning the young players to varsity volleyball.
“Our three seniors have been doing just a phenomenal job of bringing them up to that varsity status because it is a different chemistry, a different tempo of what it is compared to the JV level,” Lawrence said.
VOLLEYBALL: Young Dragons hope to grow up fast
