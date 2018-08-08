VOLLEYBALL: Jackson Co. gets started with new coach, new lineup

It’s a changing of the guard for Jackson County volleyball in more ways than one this season.
Not only do the Panthers have a new coach with three-time state champion Jeff White, the lineup for the defending 8-AAA champions will be chock full of new faces.
“It’s a whole new team,” said White, who was hired after former coach Ron Fowler took a job in Colquitt County. “There are only two girls on the team, I think, that are returning that had any significant playing time.”
While Jackson County graduated standouts like 8-AAA Area Player of the Year, Jessica Streuer, having a new group to mold is an exciting challenge for White.
“I like that,” said White, who won three state titles at Northview before departing for the collegiate ranks. “I like to have kind of a clean slate to see what we can do with some younger girls and some older girls mixed in and see if we can get a good balance.”
White expects the outside hitters on his first Panther team to be good. That group includes Megan Milian, and Flowery Branch transfer, Cara Wells.
“She’ll be a good addition to the team,” White said. “She’s pretty small actually, but she plays big. She’s a good leader.”
The team will also count on setter Kylee Zimmer and libero Anslee Stephens.
Based on scrimmages, the team’s back row defense will be its strong suit, according to White.
“Our back row players did a really good job of reading the hitters and getting to the right spots and digging the ball,” White said. “We had a ton of digs … I’m expecting us to play some pretty good defense.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
