For the past three seasons, the East Jackson Lady Eagle volleyball team has made it to the Class AAA state tournament.
To be more specific, the Lady Eagles have made it to the second round. And to be even more specific than that, the Lady Eagles have been eliminated at North Hall the last two seasons in the second round.
Entering last season, head coach Kortney Kurtz became the fourth different head coach the program had seen in four years. This season, Kurtz is back for her second season and said her and her coaching staff are “ecstatic” about year No. 2.
“We have been working hard in the offseason to ensure this season is better than last in every aspect,” Kurtz said.
The Lady Eagles have finished second in Region 8-AAA the last two seasons.
“We had a very positive June summer session with our new girls,” Kurtz said. “We brought in a hitting coach that worked with many girls one on one.
“We also did a plethora of position training to ensure the girls truly know the basics of their position.”
Kurtz added many of the players came early or stayed later during the summer practices.
“Their passion for the game is gaining, which is exactly want we want to see,” Kurtz said.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: Coach ‘ecstatic’ about second season at East Jackson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry