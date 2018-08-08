SOFTBALL: Commerce falls in season opener at Morgan County

The Commerce Tiger softball team looked poised to start the regular season 1-0 on Monday night at Morgan County.
However, a 5-3 lead in the final-half inning quickly turned into a 6-5 loss for the Lady Tigers.
I think we started the game slow," Commerce coach Melissa Mullis said. "But as it progressed, the girls gained confidence and started to have fun. It was a heart-breaking loss because we lost in the last few minutes, but it was a great game to expose what we still needed to work on. Super proud of the girls and I saw a glimpse of a team that is trying to pull together and play the roles needed to win."
In the final inning of the game, Morgan County was able to get a runner on base and then followed it up with a home run to tie the game at 5-5.
The momentum continued to go against the Lady Tigers as a hit batter turned into two stolen bases for Morgan County and the winning run was at third base. Then, it was a failed squeeze-bunt attempt that turned against the Lady Tigers.
According Mullis, the Morgan County batter missed her bunt attempt because the pitch was a change-up.
“Our catcher caught it and the runner was halfway down the line to home,” Mullis explained. “Our catcher ran the runner a few steps back and gave up the ball to our third baseman.
“Our third baseman ran her toward home, we bobbled (the) ball as the runner simultaneously crossed home plate.”
The game was over at 6-5.
