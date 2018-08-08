46th annual Holiday Festival planned Aug. 31-Sept. 1

The 46th annual Homer Holiday Festival will be held Friday, Aug. 31, and Saturday, Sept. 1, in downtown Homer.
The event will include activities for children, entertainment, food, booths and a parade.
Booths will open and entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The parade will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday. There will also be booths and entertainment all day on Saturday.
For more information, a parade entry, vendor spaces or sponsorship opportunities, call 706-677-3510.
