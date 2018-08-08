46th annual Holiday Festival planned Aug. 31-Sept. 1

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, August 8. 2018
The 46th annual Homer Holiday Festival will be held Friday, Aug. 31, and Saturday, Sept. 1, in downtown Homer.
The event will include activities for children, entertainment, food, booths and a parade.
Booths will open and entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The parade will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday. There will also be booths and entertainment all day on Saturday.
For more information, a parade entry, vendor spaces or sponsorship opportunities, call 706-677-3510.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.