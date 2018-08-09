Title I meetings set at Auburn, Russell elementary schools

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Thursday, August 9. 2018
Parents of students at Auburn Elementary School and Russell Middle School are invited to attend Title I meetings in the next week.
Russell Middle School will host a meeting at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Auburn Elementary School will have a meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 16.
Title I provides funding for schools to give additional help to students in core academic areas. Title I schools have high percentages of low-income students. Schools enrolling at least 40 percent of children from low-income families are eligible 
School representatives will talk about their Title I programs and be available to answer questions.
You can find dates for all other schools in the Aug. 15 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.