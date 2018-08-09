JCSO probing suspicious incidents at bus stops

Jackson County authorities are looking into two suspicious incidents that occurred while children were waiting for or getting off the school bus.
In the first incident, which occurred Tuesday, Aug. 7, around 7:15 a.m., a suspicious person pulled in a driveway on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. where children were waiting on the school bus, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
“The victims said that the vehicle passed the house and then stopped in roadway, the driver stuck his head out the window and looked back at them,” according to a JCSO news release. “The driver turned around and pulled in their driveway and the victims ran into their house. The driver stayed there until the bus arrived. It was reported that this driver has been by their house before several times but has never stopped.”
That vehicle is believed to be a mid-sized silver Mercury with four doors.
The second incident, which was reported Aug. 8, around 4 p.m., involved a vehicle that pulled into a driveway on J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson.
Two children were getting off of a school bus stated that a light blue car possibly a Chrysler 300 pulled into their driveway, according to the JCAO.
“A black male wearing a dark suit and a white female wearing a red suit got out of the vehicle and stated they were with DFACS and told the children to get in the vehicle,” the JCSO news release read. “Adults at the residence confronted the subjects and they left the scene.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the sheriff’s office at 706-367-8718 or the anonymous tip line at 706-367-3784.
