'Rock' Feeman (08-08-18)

JEFFERSON - Rockney "Rock" Eugene Feeman, 64, entered into rest Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
Mr. Feeman was born in San Diego, Calif., the son of the late Robert Eugene and Verna Fetter Feeman. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Gainesville, Jackson County Republican Party, American Legion Post 56, Habitat for Humanity, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, I-85 Board of Realtors, The United Way, was a Realtor with Michael Carr & Associates Realty, and was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Danner Feeman, Jefferson; one daughter, Laura Leigh Feeman, Jefferson; and a brother, Robert Feeman, California.
Memorial services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Zach Hoffman officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 14, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home and also after the service has concluded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Feeman Go Fund Me Account.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
