FOOTBALL: Red Raider defense squashes Loganville in scrimmage victory

Madison County scheduled Loganville for a scrimmage to help prepare themselves for other spread offenses that the Red Raiders will face this season.
They looked pretty prepared Friday night. Madison County kept Loganville out of the end zone all game long. The offense contributed with three touchdowns to lead the team to a 19-6 victory.
Two of the touchdowns were scored by the junior varsity team in the fourth quarter. The younger players put on a show with a pair of entertaining touchdown runs.
Adam Echols caught a 30-yard pass from Colby Smith to score the Raiders first touchdown and take a 7-6 lead in the third quarter.
