The Madison County softball team began a four-day gauntlet of defensing region champions Friday night. As expected, the Raiders were locked in a game-long battle with East Hall, the 2017 region 7-AAA Champions.
Tied 2-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Ella Chancey and Mattie Griffith reached base with no outs to set up Emma Strickland, one of the heroes from Columbus last season. She continued those heroics with a hard hit to third base. Chancey rounded the rest of the bases and stepped on home plate for the game-winning run.
Madison County travels to Jackson County tomorrow for a double-header with the Panthers. Jackson County won the Region 8-AAA Championship last season and finished no. 5 in the state.
For the rest of the story, see the August 16 edition of the Madison County Journal
SOFTBALL: Emma Strickland’s walk-off single lifts the Lady Raiders past East Hall
