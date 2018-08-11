SOFTBALL: Red Raiders split double-header with Jackson County

After two games and 14 innings, the Madison County softball team left Jackson County tied 8-8 with the defending region 8-AAA Champions.
The Red Raiders defeated the Panthers 5-4 in game one with a great pitching performance by Emma Strickland. But they lost game two 4-3 on a walk-off hit down the left field line.
The Panthers outhit the Raiders 10-to-5 in the first game, but Strickland and the fielders prohibited Jackson County from doing too much damage. The biggest play of the game was a throw by Laney Bales from the outfield to Mattie Griffeth at home plate to get the last out of the fifth inning and to keep the Panthers from scoring.
The Raiders struggled at the plate, but Ella Chancey reached on a pair of hits. Olivia Montgomery only had one hit, but she drove in two runs.
In game two, Madison County led all day thanks to clutch pitching by Kinley Phillips and more great work from the fielders. Bales again had the play of the game when she chased down a Panther runner on the path back to third base. She tagged her to keep a runner out of scoring position. Kennedy Dixon produced the most emphatic run of the morning with a home run to center field.
The Raiders led 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, but a Jackson County lineup known for scoring runs in bunches, added two in the final stanza to win the game.
