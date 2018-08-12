FOOTBALL: Traveon Latimore on All-State Team

Madison County do everything player Traveon Latimore was recently named on the Recruit Georgia AAAA All-State Team as a kick returner.
Last season, Latimore returned 23 kickoffs for 608 yards. One of those returns was a 99-yarder for a touchdown. He also returned two punts for 22 yards. After two scrimmage games, it appears as though Latimore is still the main kickoff returner since he’s played back there on every varsity kickoff so far.
Latimore will play multiple positions for the Red Raiders in 2018. He’s always played wide receiver, cornerback and returner, but in the flexbone formation Madison County is using as their base this year, Latimore will begin starting games as a slotback. At that position, the Raiders can use Latimore as a running back and as a normal receiver. He’ll still play wide receiver when the Raiders have to spread their offense on passing situations.
For more stories previewing the 2018 Red Raider football team, see the August 16 edition of the Madison County Journal
