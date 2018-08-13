BOGART - Winifred "Winnie" Strickland, 81, entered her Lord and Savior's presence August 13, 2018.
Mrs. Strickland was born February 2, 1937, in Screven, Ga., the daughter of the late Monroe and Beulah Dubberly Wasdin. Miss Winnie was the widow of Mr. J.T. Strickland. She had been employed at the Epps Bridge Road Walmart as a telephone operator. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Watkinsville.
Surviving are sons, Rev. Ed Strickland, Good Hope, Ga. and Eddie Strickland, Statham; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
The Family will receive friends Friday, August 17, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church. A Funeral Service will be Friday, August 17, at 2 p.m. from the Grace Baptist Church with the Rev. Ed Strickland officiating. Interment will be Saturday, August 18, at 1 p.m. in Lake's Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at Patterson, Ga.
The Family requests that flowers please be omitted and that memorials be made to Grace Baptist Church, 6401 Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville, Georgia 30677.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
'Winnie' Strickland (08-13-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry