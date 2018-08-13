Danny Cooper (08-12-18)

JEFFERSON - Danny Eugene Cooper, 80, passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018.
Mr. Cooper was born in Between, Ga., the son of the late Hugh and Julia Phillips Cooper. Mr. Cooper was a retired machinist who worked with Reliance Electric, and was also retired from the United States Navy, with 23 years of service. He was a member of The American Legion (Homer, Georgia), VFW, Fleet Reserve Association and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann "Marty" Benson Cooper; brother, James "Jippy" Cooper; and sister, Anne Horton.
Survivors include his sons, Steve Matthews and his wife Tammie, Windsor, Va., Sid Shropshire and his wife Genese, Watkinsville, and Mitch Shropshire, Jefferson; daughter, Pam Shropshire, Winterville; grandson, Tennison Shropshire, Knoxville; and his mother, Leesa, Commerce; sister-in-law, Minnie Cooper, Marietta; sister, Pettye Ivey, Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; and brothers, Stuart Cooper and his wife Connie, Jackson, and David Cooper and his wife Janice, Monroe.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 15, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Ray officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens with full Military Honors. The visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Jimmy Phillips, Jay Cooper, Barry Cooper, Jimmy Cooper, Jim Whitley, Phil Cooper, Matt Benson and Andrew Benson will be honored as pallbearers, with Tennison Shropshire serving as an honorary pallbearer.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
