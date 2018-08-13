Annette Herndon (08-11-18)

BETHLEHEM - Annette McElhannon Herndon, 54, entered her Savior's presence on August 11, 2018.
A native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, Annette was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School's class of 1981. A member of Bear Creek First Baptist Church, she was a Christian speaker, song writer and publisher. Annette was active in the Homeless Shelter Ministry and was the founder of Encouraging Today's Women.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Herndon, Bethlehem, Ga.; sons and daughters-in-law, Weston and Rachel Herndon, Bethlehem, and Christopher and Maegan Herndon, Statham; grandchildren, Lilly Herndon and Nicholas Herndon; parents, Jerry and Joyce Mobley McElhannon, Bethlehem; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Jeanette McElhannon, Bethlehem.
The Family will receive friends Monday, August 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bear Creek First Baptist Church with the Revs. Johnny Wright and Steve Ray officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Bear Creek First Baptist Church, 1786 Georgia Highway 82, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
