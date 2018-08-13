WINDER - Charles "Chuck" Louviere, 72, passed away Saturday, August 11.
He was born August 16, 1945, in New Iberia, La., the son of the late Bob and Gladys Henry Louviere. A former resident of Portland, Ore., Chuck had resided in Winder since 2003. He was a United States Marine Corp and Viet Nam War Veteran. Chuck was a former Los Angeles, Calif. police officer and was a retiree of Quality Transportation, where he served as a truck driver. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Louviere; and a sister, Gertrude "Chunnie" Arceneaux.
Survivors include his wife, Dee Louviere, Winder; his four-legged companion, "Peanut"; two step-children, Jeffrey Swinney, Utah, and Jason Moore, Wyoming; brother, Anthony (Wendy) Louiviere Theriot, New Iberia, La.; sister, Claudette (Jerry) Davis, Hackleburg, Ala.; five grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 12, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment was in Gwinnett Memorial Park.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
'Chuck' Louviere (08-11-18)
