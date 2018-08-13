Sarah Barber (08-10-18)

JEFFERSON - Sarah Head Barber, 97, entered into rest Friday, August 10, 2018.
Mrs. Barber was born in Hiram, Ga., the daughter of the late Newton Gladstone Head and Martha Helton Head. Mrs. Barber was a homemaker and a member of Prospect Baptist Church in Rockmart, Ga. Mrs. Barber is preceded in death by a sister, Elsie Meredith; and three brothers, Johnny, Walter and Henry Head.
Survivors include two sons, Keith Barber and his wife Charlene, Jefferson, and Durell Melvin Barber, Jr. and his wife Cindy, Aragon; daugther, Martha Smith, Belton, S.C.; brother, Gene Head, Cedartown; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Sunday, August 12, from the Paulding Memorial Park in Hiram, Ga., with Dr. Michael Helms officiating.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson Music Program, P.O. Box 396, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
