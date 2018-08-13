Susan Moon (08-09-18)

WINDER - Susan Eileen Moon, 67, passed away on Thursday, August 9, 2018, surrounded by her family.
Ms. Moon was the daughter of the late Thomas and Josephine Saunders Moon. She was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School's class of 1969 and graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism. She was an avid Georgia bulldogs fan. Ms. Moon will be best remembered as a giving, and fun-loving person. She also had a fond interest in genealogy and antiques. Ms. Moon was a member of Morningside Baptist Church in Winder.
Survivors include her daughters, Summer Ellis, Winder, Ashley (Kyle) Anderson, Winder, and Sara Beth (John) Krulock, Devon, Pa.; sister, Diane (Bob) Dixon, Winder; and six grandchildren, Katelyn and Sydney Manders, Mason Huff, Lyndzey Davis, Reid Krulock, and Wilson Krulock.
Per the request of the family, no services will be held.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
