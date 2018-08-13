Barbara Ann McIntyre (08-08-18)

MONROE - Barbara Ann McIntyre, 78, died on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
She was born in Porterdale, Ga. on September 17, 1939, the daughter of the late Ione Houseman Farmer and Walter Farmer. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura McIntyre; and sister, Charlotte Green.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn McIntyre, Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Carmen and Terry Thrasher, Winder; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff Savage, Athens, Keith and Shelly McIntyre, Oxford, Steve and Shirley McIntyre, Monroe, Jason and Beth McIntyre, Loganville; sister and brother-in-law, Bennie and Clay Brittan; brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Lee Farmer, Jefferson; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 11, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Revs. C.A. Register and Robert Scarborough officiating. Interment was at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home, Monroe, was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com
