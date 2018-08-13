WINDER - Stanley Edward Bulkoski, 65, passed away on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
Mr. Bulkoski was a native of Cleveland, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Irene Paiseik Bulkoski; and grandson, Anthony Toney. Mr. Bulkoski retired from Northfolk Southern Railroad as a conductor. He also served the United States faithfully in the Air Force.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Smith Bulkoski, Winder; sister, Deborah Bulkoski, Cleveland Ohio; brother Eddie Bulkoski, Cleveland Ohio; daughters, Kelly Jablonski and husband William, and Gabrielle Bulkoski; sons, Josh Bulkoski and wife Shannon, Ryan Fouts and wife Cortney, and Tyler Bulkoski; grandchildren, Nathan Toney and wife Tiffiney, Cheyenne Rosenbum, Joshua, Jacob, Bailey, Brooklyn Bulkoski, Scarlett and Asa Fouts; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Camryn Toney; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Smith Funeral Home as soon as they become available.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Stanley Bulkoski (08-09-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry