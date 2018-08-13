Mildred Baker (08-13-18)

COLBERT - Mildred Bell Baker, 87, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E Baker; parents, Jasper and Amer Bell; and eight brothers and sisters.
Mildred retired from the University of Georgia, where she was an accountant for 32 years. After Retirement she went to work for The Madison County Board of Education for 10 years. She was a longtime member of Moons Grove Baptist Church in Colbert, Ga. and a member of the Madison County Retired Educators Association.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Buddy Fields; son and daughter-in-law, Marion and Karen Baker; brother, Charles Bell; grandchildren, Sonia Coile, Tasha Young, Mark Baker and Katelyn Baker; great grandchildren, McKenna Coile, Hayden Coile and Harlee Baker.
Visitation will take place at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home Danielsville on Wednesday, August 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a second visitation one hour prior to the services. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 16, at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. The Burial will take place after the service at Colbert City Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Fuller and Karol Scarborough officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Madison County Retired Educators Association Scholarship Fund.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. lordandstephens.com
