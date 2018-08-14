AUBURN - Ricky Ray Jordan, 61, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018.
He was a native of Robbinsville, N.C. and a member of the Robbinsville Masonic Lodge # 0672. Ricky was of the Christian denomination and a member of Hebron Baptist Church. He attended Western Carolina University and retired as a Rodbuster "reinforcing iron worker," working for several companies throughout his career. He was an avid Georgia Football and SEC fan and loved to hunt and fish.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Sharon Wiggins Jordan, Auburn; two daughters, Jacqueline Jordan, Auburn, and Crystal Adams (Lee), Winder; his parents, Billy Ray and Mildred Odom Jordan, Robbinsville, N.C.; a brother, Roger Jordan, Robbinsville; two grandchildren, Hailey and Katie Adams; and two nieces and a nephew, Courtney Wiggins, Adarian Nelms and Coy Jordan.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 17, at Hebron Baptist Church with Pastor Duke Forrester officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. A service will be held in Robbinsville at a later date.
Contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky Jordan (08-12-18)
