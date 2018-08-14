Brett Falkingham (08-13-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Brett Lawrence Falkingham, 65, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Falkingham was born in Peoria, Ill. on February 7, 1953. He was a machine operator having worked with Smith & Nephew for 34 years in Largo, Fla. and was an associate at Walmart. Mr. Falkingham also attended Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Comer, Ga. He was a loving father, husband and friend; and avid Corvette enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Mark Falkingham and Betty Jean Regan.
Survivors include his wife, Tasha Falkingham; daughters and son-in-law, Tracy and Michael Krlin, New Port Richey, Fla. and Haleigh Anglin, Danielsville.
A memorial service will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 18, with the Rev. Reggie Vaughn officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until memorial service hour on Saturday afternoon. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
