Spratlin Mill Subdivision to expand by 51 homes

Another phase of Spratlin Mill Subdivision will be under way soon.
County commissioners voted 5-0 Aug. 6 to approve a rezoning for 51 more lots in the subdivision. Jay Pridgen, representing Capital Resource Management, requested the rezoning of 74.656 acres from A-2 to R-1.
Pridgen lives in the subdivision. He said everything constructed will be in line with the wishes of the Spratlin Mill Subdivision Homeowners Association. And the homes will be overseen by the association. Lots will be 1.5 acres or more with homes in the range of 2,850 square feet or more.
“It will be an exact replica of the subdivision today,” said Pridgen, adding that he wants to start in the next 60 days. “I live there and don’t want to make enemies or my neighbors mad at me.”
A road to the homes is planned from Spratlin Mill Road.
The board also approved a request by Dominick Dove to rezone 5.77 acres from A-2 to R-1 to subdivide three homes on Jack Sharp Road. The group approved a request by Paul Simmons to rezone his five-acre property from A-1 to R-R on Hwy. 191.
The board postponed a decision on amending a clause in the county zoning ordinance. The language is related to permitting for zoning applicants planning a new driveway on a state highway. The issue was discussed in relation to a Family Dollar planned at the Hwy. 29 Glenn Carrie Road intersection. The driveway has been permitted with a safety upgrade recommended by zoning administrator Linda Fortson, who said she would not approve the permit without the upgrade. The board also approved a separate zoning ordinance amendment that states that the last recorded plat of a property will be the official plat used.
In other matters, the board approved an extension for a couple to live in an RV on their property as they construct a home. The board agreed to seek bids for a rubber tire front loader for the road department and power stretchers for EMS and the coroner’s office. The stretcher purchases are mandated by the state. The group discussed but took no action on establishing a fix rate for contributions to the 11 county volunteer fire departments, which are promised one mill in funding per year. That has equaled $669,000. But a mill is now worth $689,000. The board didn’t include that increase in its proposed 2019 budget.
The board renewed its property and casualty insurance with One Beacon. Insurance representative Dan Horne quoted the rate at $201,000, up slightly from $197,000. However, he said more vehicles had been added.
“In essence, this is a rate reduction,” he said. “It’s a little more in the premium, but there are more cars on the road.”
Horne said the county has averaged a roughly 1.5 percent increase with One Beacon over the past decade. He said the stability in rates has been due, in part, to good communications and a “high trust factor” that One Beacon has with the county and with attorney Mike Pruett.
More vehicles are being added. And the county has budgeted $210,000 for property casualty insurance to cover those additional insurance costs.
