Carlton man sentenced to 20 years of probation for RICO violation

A Carlton man was sentenced to long-term probation in Madison County Superior Court for violating the state’s RICO (Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
Kenneth David Davis was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 20 years of probation and pay $4,125 in fines on a charge of violation of the Georgia RICO Act. Charges of forgery in the fourth degree, theft by deception and forgery in the third degree were dismissed.
Other recent actions in Superior Court included:
•Timothy Demond Carruth, of Athens, had his charge of felony theft by taking dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because a co-defendant pled guilty and accepted responsibility for the theft.
•Henry Marshall Wymbs, of Hull, had his charge of felony theft by taking dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because a co-defendant pled guilty and accepted responsibility for the theft.
•Joshua Lee Redish, of Covington, had his charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because it was deemed not in the interest of judicial economy to pursue prosecution of this matter due to the defendant serving time in a Florida prison until September 2021.
•Robin Lee Bryant, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three days in jail on a charge of obstruction of an officer. Two other charges of obstruction were dismissed.
•Connie Jean Smethers, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of drug-related objects. A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
•Gregory Briscoe Coker, of Social Circle, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of obstruction. Another charge of obstruction was dismissed.
•Michele Lee Mutch, of Harlem, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 24 months on probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of criminal trespass and simple assault. Charges of terroristic threats and acts and simple battery family violence were dismissed.
