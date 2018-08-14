County schools exceed state averages

Madison County schools exceeded state and regional averages in most subject matters on the 2018 Milestones and end-of-course/end-of-grade (EOC/EOG) exams.
The system exceeded the state average on all (EOC-EOG) tests for third through ninth grades, topping the Georgia average in all 24 exams. The school system was below the regional district in three subject areas, while topping the district average in 21 subject areas. The Northeast Georgia Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) district includes Madison County, Commerce City, Jefferson City, Oglethorpe, Clarke, Walton, Greene, Elbert, Barrow, Jackson, Oconee, Social Circle and Morgan counties.
“We’ve been focusing on ELA (English/language arts) scores and reading comprehension,” said superintendent Michael Williams. “We’ve shown improvement, but until we get those numbers to 100 percent, there’s work to be done.”
Williams said the system is seeing fewer students classified as “beginning level” learners.
At the third-grade level, Comer Elementary had the lowest percentage of students falling below grade level in English language arts, with 17.1 percent classified in the “beginner/learner” level, compared to 33 percent in Georgia. Danielsville Elementary led in in math, with 4.9 percent classified in the “beginner/learner” level, compared to 17 percent statewide. In reading, Comer Elementary led with 11.8 percent classified in the “beginner/learner” level, compared to 32 percent in Georgia. Hull-Sanford had 35.9 percent in the “beginner/learner” level in reading.
At the fifth-grade level, all five elementary schools were better than the state average in math, science and social studies in terms of “beginner/learner” level scores. And all but one school finished above the state average in ELA and reading. Hull-Sanford had 24.2 percent of students in the “beginner/learner” level in ELA, slightly above the 24 percent state average. Meanwhile, Danielsville Elementary had 30.6 percent of students at the beginner level, slightly above the 30 percent state average. Comer Elementary led ELA in the county with 15 percent of students at the beginner level compared to 24 percent statewide. Colbert Elementary was tops in math, with 4.1 percent at the beginner level compared to 25 percent in Georgia. Hull-Sanford was tops in science with 7.7 percent at the beginner level compared to 30 percent statewide. Colbert Elementary led in social studies among county fifth graders, with 8.1 percent at the beginner level, compared to 24 percent statewide.
Madison County Middle School was above the state average in eighth grade scores, with 26.8 percent below grade level in reading compared to 27 percent in the state. They were 17.6 percent in ELA compared to 21 percent in Georgia. The Mustangs finished with 12.3 percent in math versus 21 percent in the state. They had 23.7 percent below grade level in science compared to 32 percent in Georgia. And MCMS finished with 17.9 percent in social studies compared to 23 percent in the state.
At the high school, Madison County ninth graders finished above the state average all but two subject areas. The county was slightly below the state in ninth-grade literature, 18.1 percent to 18 percent statewide below grade level. MCHS finished with 25.7 percent below grade level in American literature compared to 20 percent at the state level.
All other areas were above the state average: 23.1 percent versus 28 percent in algebra; 18.5 percent compared to 31 percent in geography; 22.8 percent to 28 percent in biology; 23.8 percent to 27 percent in physical science; 20.4 percent to 24 percent in U.S. history; and 17.1 percent to 23 percent in economics.
Williams also noted that Madison County’s kindergarten scores were better than the state average in 2018. The Georgia Kindergarten Inventory of Developing Skills (GKIDS) scores in ELA we were 83.3 percent proficient, which exceeded the state average of 76.1 percent. The math scores were 89.9 percent, which exceeded the state average of 83.3 percent.
