BOC gets an earful about spending plans

Madison County commissioners plan to take in $207,000 more in property tax revenues in 2018 than last year. That increase is coming off of a boost in the county’s tax digest (its overall property value), not in tax rate increases.
A group of local citizens showed up to voice dismay with the financial picture, stating “we’re not happy.”
Rates for incorporated (in city) and unincorporated (out of city) will remain the same as last year, but the county’s overall digest increased from $669.7 million to $689.7 million this year, an approximate two-percent increase. The commissioners anticipate $9.2 million in local property tax revenues this year, compared to $9 million last year.
Last year, the BOC raised tax rates for the first time in a number of years, boosting revenues by $2.3 million, from just over $6.6 million to $9 million. The commissioners had been operating at an annual budget deficit of around $1 million for several years and relying on cash reserves to offset revenue shortfalls. At one point, the reserve fund was around $5 million, but those funds eventually dwindled to zero.
County commissioners kept tax revenues steady for a number of years. For instance, Madison County had $6.6 million in local revenues in 2013 and had $6.48 million two years later. The BOC repeatedly offset property value gains by rolling back county tax rates, a move that kept more costs off taxpayers but one that ate up the reserve fund over time. But the board played catch-up with a big rate hike in 2017 and plan for property value increases to boost revenues this year.
County commissioners held a public hearing on the county budget Aug. 6. The group has proposed a $16.7 million budget for 2019. The meeting room included a group of taxpayers who have met recently to discuss their concerns about local budgeting and taxation.
Charlie Snyder of Kingston Circle represented the group.
“As you can see, I came with a lot of friends and we’ve been meeting regularly,” said Snyder. “You can pick up on we’re not happy with the commission. We don’t have a revenue problem in this county. We have a spending problem. As I look through this budget, I still think there’s a lot of fat in it.”
Snyder noted that individual commissioners have a budget of $2,500 to $5,000 for travel, food, lodging and phone expenses. He said $30,000 is included in the budget for county employee cell phones. He said he feels the coroner’s budget is too high and he said he thinks the C.H.A.M.P.S. program is outdated.
“I’m not a big fan of the C.H.A.M.P. program,” said Snyder. “I think it’s outdated. It’s just a takeoff of the DARE program. I spent 32 years in law enforcement. I know the DARE program. We didn’t think much of it back then. Go over to the schools, those teachers will probably tell you the same thing. They don’t have much use for the C.H.A.M.P. program.”
Commissioner Theresa Bettis, who teaches at Colbert Elementary School, disagreed.
“We love it, just saying,” said Bettis.
Snyder then questioned Bettis, saying she had voiced a willingness to raise taxes by “one mill a month or one mill a week.”
Bettis said that wasn’t the case.
“Excuse me,” she said. “Would you please get your facts straight? One mill a month?”
Snyder said he and the group of disappointed taxpayers will be a watchdog on the BOC.
“We’re not happy,” he said. “So we’re here to watch. And we’re going to watch. And see who’s voting for what and when it comes down to it, we’re going to find someone to run against you and put you out. It’s time for the spending to stop until we get things under control.”
Snyder said there was no excuse for the BOC to lose its $5 million in reserves in recent years.
“When you’re sitting on a $5 million reserve fund and it’s now gone, that tells me one of two things, either you didn’t control your department heads and spending and you kept robbing the piggy bank to make up the difference or you didn’t really care and you just pulled the money out to balance the budget,” said Snyder. “And now some of you are sitting here saying, we need a rainy day fund. No. You do not have the confidence of the people or the taxpayers of the community to do that. You’ve lost that when you squandered that kind of money. So I think we have to look at the budget that’s being proposed, what you’re spending it on. You need to get that under control before you come to the people and say hey, we’re thinking about raising taxes or whatever to have a reserve fund. I get it, we’re in a bare bone budget, but we’re in that boat because of the spending habits, not because of revenue.”
Taxpayer Frank Strickland also addressed the board, saying it doesn’t matter to taxpayers whether valuations go up or tax rates. What matters is the tax bill. He also said he doesn’t have confidence in how properties are valued in the county.
“I can pick out hundreds of properties that aren’t valued properly,” he said.
Scarborough said the BOC doesn’t have any say in how properties are valued. The board manages tax rates. He said he welcomes input and questions from anyone regarding the budget and is willing to sit down and go over how line items were determined. He urged the public to talk directly to their district commissioners, too. Scarborough pointed out that increases in the coroner’s budget are driven by an increase in decedents, which he noted are up to 110 this year.
The chairman noted that the county went for years without a millage increase and that the county’s buying power diminished as values dropped. He said that the county faced an “economy-driven revenue problem.”
“I can’t change yesterday or five years ago,” he said. “Our charge is from this point forward.”
BOC gets an earful about spending plans
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry